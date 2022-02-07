Researchers in Japan have used heat-shrinkable polymers to laminate organic photovoltaics onto curved surfaces. The process improves efficiency while minimizing damage to photovoltaic components.Researchers from the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan have developed heat-shrinkable polymers that can be used to laminate organic photovoltaic devices onto curved surfaces. They said that curved solar cells are able to capture sunlight more efficiently than conventional ones on cloudy days. "One way to produce curved electronics is with rubber-like substrates, but solar cells on such ...

