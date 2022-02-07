In its FY21 trading update, WANdisco (WAND) reported strong momentum in both its bookings and remaining performance obligations (RPO), up 17% and 92% y-o-y in FY21, respectively. Moreover, it saw strong trading in Q421 as it continues its transition to a consumption-based model, with the recent sales reorganisation appearing to bear fruit. Management expects FY21 revenues to be in line with current market estimates and cash to increase 32% y-o-y to $27.8m. With confidence in its growing pipeline, the momentum from recent partnerships and deals, and a shift to quarterly updates and more frequent communications to better inform investors, Q421 could mark an inflection point for WAND, and we will be watching this space closely.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...