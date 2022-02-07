Blood Ketone Meter Market Revenue to Hit USD 578 Million By 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per study of Zion Market Research, Blood Ketone Meter industry garnered revenue worth nearly US$ 289 million in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 578 million by 2028. Additionally, Blood Ketone Meter Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 6.9% in 2022-2028

Furthermore, growth of blood ketone meter market over forecasting period can be credited to increase in diabetes-related complications. In addition to this, rise in funding of research activities for designing blood ketone meters with multiple functions will boost business trends. Apparently, thriving pharmaceutical firms and its key focus on manufacturing blood ketone meters embedded with new features will steer expansion of blood ketone meter industry. Rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced demand & supply of blood ketone meters, thereby embellishing growth of blood ketone meter business.

Key players profiled in study and impacting market growth are KETO-MOJO, APEX Biotechnology Corporation, Nova Biomedical Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.

Rigid Segment To Dominate Product Type Landscape Over Forecast Time span:

Growth of blood ketone monitoring segment over forecast timespan is subject to large-scale use of blood ketone monitoring meters for quickly identifying ketone production. Furthermore, blood ketone monitoring product can also help in determining ketoacidosis that assist in reduction of diabetic ketoacidosis complications in individuals.

Reusable Segment To Contribute Majorly Towards Market Space By 2028

Segmental growth over forecasting period can be credited to surge in proportion of hospital admissions of elderly patients suffering from diabetes and COVID-19. In addition to this, surge in incidences of diabetic ketoacidosis across globe has resulted in increase of patient admissions to hospitals. This has enhanced scope of demand for blood ketone meters in hospitals & clinics.

European Blood Ketone Meter Market To Register Highest CAGR Over 2022-2028

Growth of regional market over analysis period can be credited to surge in intake of non-nutritive food and increase in sedentary lifestyle in continent. Additionally, rise in patients affected due to diabetes in European countries will contribute remarkably towards regional market proceeds in forthcoming years. Changing life patterns and hectic & inconsistent work schedules has resulted in people getting affected due to diabetes owing to stress. This has translated into exponential demand for product in region.

Browse the full "Blood Ketone Meter Market- By Application (Veterinary and Human), By End-User (Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, And Hospitals), And By Product (Blood Glucose & Ketone Monitoring, Blood Ketone Monitoring, And Consumables): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022-2028." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-ketone-meter-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Blood Ketone Meter Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Veterinary

Human

By End-User

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

