Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (7/22)

As from February 07, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI L AMAST AVA 1 GB00BL088170 MINI L AMAST AVA 2 GB00BL088733 MINI L AMAST AVA 3 GB00BNTS1K23 The last day of trading will be February 07, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.The last day of trading will be January 28, 2022.