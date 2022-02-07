Stephens, an independent financial services firm, today announced the addition of Anthony Donges and Meet Desai to its Consumer advisory practice in London. Messrs. Donges and Desai will assume the roles of Director and Associate Director, respectively.

These experienced hires deepen Stephens' transatlantic Consumer capabilities, built around proven industry and transaction expertise in Europe and the United States. Messrs. Donges and Desai share extensive Consumer M&A experience, and have worked with a broad client base of entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, private equity and corporate clients.

Mr. Donges joins the senior team at Stephens from KPMG, where he was a Director in the Consumer Goods and Retail team. He has worked in the industry for 13 years and recently has advised on notable transactions such as SportPursuit's investment by bd-capital as well as Mindful Chef's majority stake acquisition by Nestle.

Mr. Desai comes to Stephens from UK Government Investments, with prior experience at DC Advisory and Lincoln International, where he began his career in 2013. His notable transactions include the UK Post Office sale of its Telecoms business to Shell Energy, as well as the Altor Equity Partners and Rossignol Group minority stake investment by IDG Capital.

"Bringing on Anthony and Meet as experienced members of the London team enhances our offering to the Consumer sector, which impacts a broad segment of the European economy," said Brad Eichler, Head of Investment Banking. "Their hires also reflect our commitment to establishing a significant UK-based Consumer presence and builds on our momentum from the 2020 recruitment of Rob Horton."

Mr. Donges added: "I am delighted to be joining Stephens and look forward to helping build its European and global proposition alongside the highly-reputable Consumer team."

Mr. Desai added: "I am very pleased to be on board and I am excited to bring Stephens' unique capabilities and reach to our clients."

Stephens' Consumer practice has dedicated senior bankers across Little Rock, New York, London and Frankfurt, and is active in all segments of the industry.

About Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm comprising the businesses of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, insurance and wealth management. Founded in 1933, Stephens' US operations are headquartered in Little Rock, AR, with additional locations in strategic domestic markets and a European practice in the UK and Germany. Stephens is committed to building long-term value for corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, and institutional and individual investors. Stephens' affiliates include: Stephens Inc. (offers securities products; member NYSE SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC, and Stephens Europe Limited. 2022 Stephens. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

Stephens Inc. is regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) and Stephens Europe Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Registered office 12 Arthur Street, London, EC4R 9AB, Registered number 8817024).

