The new feed-in tariffs range from NT4.0031 ($0.14) to NT5.8952 ($0.21) per kWh. PV systems of all types will be applied a grid tariff of NT0.0656 ($0.002)/kWh and the funds raised through this fee will be used to set up a PV module recycling scheme.Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has set the new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for PV installations to be installed in 2022. "The FIT rates have been divided into three phases in 2022, and are based on capacity size and category," the ministry said in a statement. The FIT for ground-mounted projects over 1 MW will be ranging from NT4.0031 ($0.14) ...

