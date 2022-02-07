Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a corporate name change and will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under a new stock ticker symbol "CUCO" at the start of trading on today's date.

Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman stated: "The move to electrification and EV's coupled with decarbonization to achieve net zero global warming goals, has and will continue to increase the demand for energy metals and in particular copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals. The DRC produces over 70% of the worlds annual supply of cobalt, has what will become the world's largest and richest copper mine, and has the world's largest lithium deposit. The Company has had a presence in the DRC for over eight years and is poised to take advantage of what will be a deficit in the supply of energy metals. The change of our corporate name to African Energy Metals is an indication of a renewal of our original focus on the metals of the utmost importance for clean energy. Our compelling and aggressive carbon credit program reflects African Energy Metals commitment to the environment and sustainable alternate energy."

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in the DRC. The Company is implementing a carbon credit program complementary to mining operations. The carbon credit program will meet important ESG requirements and present an opportunity for a significant early revenue stream. African Energy Metals has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

