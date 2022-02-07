Green Top Shooting Range Awarded Prestigious NSSF Five-Star Rating

ASHLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Green Top Shooting Range recently announced that it has received the prestigious Five-Star rating for range excellence from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) , making it Virginia's only indoor shooting range with the top-rated designation.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of only 51 indoor ranges in the U.S. with the NSSF Five-Star rating," said Green Top President and CEO Blaine Altaffer. "We continue to use experienced-based retailing wrapped with expertise and passion by our team at Green Top as the differentiator for why customers and members so proudly call Green Top their retailer and range of choice. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year, getting this award is like a bow on the box for us!"

To receive the NSSF's Five-Star rating, which is considered the gold standard in the shooting sports industry, the range had to undergo a vigorous 128-point review process. Green Top Shooting Range earned the high marks not only from NSSF's Five-Star range evaluators but also from online reviewers who cite staff professionalism, support for new shooters, training classes, and quality facilities with making their visits rewarding.

"Green Top Shooting Range is an impressive facility and clearly deserving of the NSSF Five-Star Range Rating," said Zach Snow, Director of Member Development with NSSF. "The facility stands out for its top-quality range, a clean and open retail showroom, knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff, and strong community support. All add up to a top-notch target shooting range."

Green Top Shooting Range, which opened in 2019, offers 24 indoor, climate-controlled, 25-yard lanes across three shooting bays, a high efficiency air filtration system, ballistic glass shooting stalls, and fully automated touch-screen target retrieval systems. The facility also offers 2,000 sq. ft. of retail space, which includes a large assortment of firearms and a full complement of range accessories, ammo, and gear. In addition, the range offers a full complement of firearms safety and training classes, including classes for women, general firearms safety, home defense, and beginners. All classes are taught by certified firearms instructors and all employees are certified Range Safety Officers.

"We pride ourselves on offering target shooters of all ability levels a modern, welcoming, safe environment to pursue their goals," said Green Top Shooting Range General Manager Will Doss. "This recognition by a top authority in the industry is an amazing accomplishment as well as a testament to all of the hard work and dedication our team has invested in our facility and programs."

Over the past 75 years, the Green Top brand has developed an extremely loyal following with outdoors and firearms enthusiasts. Altaffer said the brand's expansion into the experiential side of shooting sports three years ago with the opening of Green Top Shooting Range has nurtured that loyalty even more.

"One of the core components of our market strategy at Green Top is experience-based retail," he said. "Giving our customers a place to take training classes and experience shooting a firearm at a safe indoor shooting range only two miles from the Green Top store supports that strategy and this recognition from NSSF is a wonderful cherry on top!"

About Green Top Shooting Range

Founded in 2019, Green Top Shooting Range strives to provide range members and walk-in shooters of all skill levels a clean, state-of-the-art, welcoming, and affordable environment to pursue their goals. The range offers 24 indoor, climate-controlled 25-yard lanes and 2,000 sq. ft. of retail space. Learn more at greentopshootingrange.com

Since 1947, the range's parent company, Green Top , has been Virginia's headquarters for fisherman, hunters, and recreational shooters, providing the absolute best outdoor products in the marketplace at competitive prices. Throughout its 75-year history, the company has held itself to one standard in everything it has accomplished - to provide the best customer service and the best advice on the products it sells. That dedication to its customers is the reason Green Top is the largest independent outdoor retailer and firearms dealer in the Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at greentophuntfish.com

About NSSF

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. Learn more at nssf.org

