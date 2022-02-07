Spanish renewable energy company Acciona is using a robot dog, instead of drones, to monitor a solar park in northern Chile. The device has a built-in thermal vision system that generates thermographic reports on the status of the different PV plant components, as it walks between the panel raws following a programmed route.From pv magazine Spain Spanish renewable energy company Acciona is using a robot dog to monitor the performance of a utility scale solar plant it is operating in the Desert of Atacama, in northern Chile. Called Spot, the robot is being used as a replacement for drones, the ...

