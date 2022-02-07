North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) ("Aurora", the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on InsightTM Essentials and strategic initiatives.

Aurora's initial evaluation of its Insight Essentials product is now complete, with the product validation needs successfully met, particularly the project's objective of progressing Insight Essentials for market readiness. Due to customer constraints, there has been no financial consideration exchanged at this time. The Company will continue our focus on our larger-scale China-based evaluation as previously reported on November 30 and October 26, 2021. This project is underway and on track. Wafer tracking is about to be installed and the Insight platform and use case evaluation period is expected to start in March of 2022.

In parallel, Aurora is actively pursuing strategic opportunities to scale its measurement products business to complement and enhance the value of the Insight platform. The focus of this initiative is to build the breadth and depth of process control capability for high-value Insight applications to continue the Company's first-mover advantage and drive to be an industry standard for yield management and process control solutions.

In the recently completed evaluation project, the most significant outcome was validation of the reliability and accuracy of Insight's platform capability known as "tool tracing". Tool tracing is the act of regularly collecting and processing solar cell production equipment performance and the information it generates is vital for timely and effective fault remediation and yield management operations such as preferential wafer routing. As such, trusted tool tracing is the platform for all current and future Insight product applications. For benchmarking purposes, Aurora's analysis found that Insight's tool tracing can consistently and significantly outperform the current methods being used at the initial production facility. This important result will now be built upon for broader application in our second larger China-based project.

"We are pleased to validate that Insight Essentials can provide a clear advantage in the core function of tool tracing, with superior data reliability, utility and cost-effectiveness. Insight's platform unlocks value through all aspects of plant operation from material routing to fault detection and correction to maintenance procedures to optimize the quality of manufactured solar cells," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "Looking forward our commercialization focus is now to capitalize on this positive result in executing the next step in the market introduction of Insight and our strategic initiatives to enhance the value of our product line to set the industry standard for yield management and process control systems."

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process control and yield management solutions for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will be a dominant element in the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China, and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Jake Bouma

Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936

corpcomm@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112959