UMAX Group Corp.: UMAX Signs Digital Marketing Deal with Los Angeles Studio, InkBalloon

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has signed a deal with Los Angeles-based agency, InkBalloon, to handle all the digital marketing for UMAX's subsidiary, Funny Media Group ("FMG").

"InkBalloon has a strong background in building on the web using the latest and greatest technologies," said Rondell Fletcher, UMAX President and CEO. "We are looking forward to having them step up our digital efforts."

One priority, Mr. Fletcher said, will be revamping FMG's website to highlight recent comedy shows.

After the acquisition of FMG in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

InkBalloon is a multi-disciplinary, independently owned design studio that provides 360-degree solutions, Mr. Fletcher said.

InkBalloon has already worked on multiple projects for FMG, and the relationship is strong, Mr. Fletcher added.

Funny Media Group is also discussing the marketing of Season 2 of comedy shows, which start taping in March, Mr. Fletcher said.

"We really are going to market Season 2 with a passion," Mr. Fletcher said.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 20 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition.

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Website (FMG): https://funnymediagroup.com/

Website (FMS): https://BroadcastWest.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyMediaGroup

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: investors@umaxgrpcorp.com

SOURCE: UMAX Group Corp.

