Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC.H) (OTC: SSCFF) ("Smartcool" or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the installation of Smartcool's proprietary compressor optimization technology at Lawrence Allen Centre which is owned and operated by RioCan. The installation included 43 of the Company's ECO3 processors and was completed in late July 2021. Verification of savings was accomplished through power metering over a 3-month period using Panoramic Power wireless power metering which provided our client with real-time power consumption data. Based on the 10 HVAC Rooftop Systems that were being monitored, estimated average daily savings was approximately 1,900 KwH per day. During the cooling season, it is anticipated that the system would save over 300,000 KwH for the centre.

The project was also monitored by Save On Energy. Save On Energy Business programs are delivered by the Ontario IESO (Independent Electricity System Operator) and provide support and tools to invest in energy saving techniques, projects and capabilities. This includes providing incentives for retrofit projects such as Smartcool's compressor optimization solutions. The savings resulted in a 38% incentive helping to reduce the payback period to less than a year.

CEO Ted Konyi commented, "This initial installation has yielded significant results and will assist in meeting ESG and Carbon Footprint reduction targets for the centre. The Company is currently in discussions with RioCan about further installations to be completed in advance of the 2022 cooling season. A tremendous effort was put forward by the team at RioCan, Alectric and CCS Climate Control Systems in completing the project. We look forward to continuing the work with RioCan at their sites across Canada."

The power sub-metering used to assess the efficiency gains on the HVAC equipment also provided substantial insights into overall HVAC controls and is likely to lead to further control strategies that are expected to add to the energy reductions provided by SmartCool technology.

Yuriy Koval, Procurement Director at RioCan added, "This project with SmartCool has not only generated energy reductions to help meet our goals but has also demonstrated several further opportunities to reduce our Carbon Footprint. As a leader in ESG initiatives, RioCan is committed to further reducing our energy consumption. This project also demonstrated that going green can be financially rewarding with the project anticipated to provide a rapid payback. Truly a win-win. We look forward to working with the SmartCool team on many other similar projects."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

