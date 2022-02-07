Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today that it has filed all its outstanding continuous disclosure documents via SEDAR and the Alberta Securities Commission has revoked the Cease Trade Order dated October 5, 2020.

Wolverine also announced today the appointment of Bruce Costerd as CEO and a director of Wolverine effective January 24, 2022. Richard Haderer has resigned as CEO effective January 24, 2022 and will remain CFO and a director of Wolverine.

Mr. Costerd has been a consultant of Wolverine since 2006 and is responsible for the financing and management of Wolverine and its mineral projects. Mr. Costerd has spent over thirty years in the financing and management of exploration projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador and was responsible for introducing Wolverine to its current project, the Cache River Property.

Wolverine will now continue with exploration of the Cache River Property in Labrador and will also identify and evaluate other mineral projects for acquisition and exploration.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Cache River Property.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

