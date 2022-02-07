GGII launches Green Star Labs, Inc., a 50/50 joint venture with a fifty-thousand square foot cGMP-certified laboratory and manufacturing facility in San Diego, CA

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") today announced it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Curated Nutra LLC to launch Green Star Labs, Inc. The new joint venture entity, owned 50% by each party, plans to develop CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care consumer goods. The new partnership comes with a staff of forty employees, an existing portfolio of clients, an R&D laboratory, a CBD testing lab, and manufacturing and packaging equipment for CBD, nutritional supplement, and beauty care products, including tinctures, capsules, soft gels, as well as topical CBD and beauty care consumer goods.

Highlights of Green Star Labs, Inc.:

Cannabinoids Research & Development and Manufacturing Nutritional Supplement R&D and Manufacturing Beauty Care R&D and Manufacturing White Label and Private Label Partnerships in Beauty, Vitamins, and Cannabinoids Capacity to launch new brands in CBD, Vitamins, and Beauty Opportunity to place new brands into the company's existing kiosk machines Ability to establish new CBD and vitamins product lines for convenience stores Boasts a cGMP, Organic and non-GMO certified (QAI), FDA certified, state of the art facility

"This joint venture comes with a highly experienced team, a cGMP-certified lab, manufacturing, and clients," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII. "We're now looking for new partners to manufacture their beauty care, CBD, and nutraceutical products," continued Mr. Sandro Piancone.

"We are very excited about this joint venture with GGII," said Ryan Orear, CEO of Curated Nutra. "We are uniquely positioned to capture the established nutraceutical, skincare, and fast-growing CBD markets all under one roof. GGII brings incredible management, brand building, and product experience. Coupled with our manufacturing expertise and infrastructure, we are excited to build innovative products for our clients as well as our in-house brands," continued Mr. Ryan Orear.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/112965_ggii.h2.jpg

"We're now a fully integrated development-to-retail Fast Moving Consumer Goods company," said Jorge Olson, CMO of GGII. "We have an incredible team in Green Star Labs who is already working on our CBD and nutritional supplements brands," concluded Mr. Jorge Olson.

Green Globe International is fulfilling its goal of bringing fast-moving consumer goods products, including nutritional supplements and beauty products, to market. According to a May 2021 Grand View Research report, the global nutritional supplements market was valued at USD 310.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. According to Statista, the Beauty & Personal Care market is thriving and one of the fastest-growing consumer markets, driven in particular by the Cosmetics and Skin Care segments. Worldwide revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market amounts to USD 564,438m in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 4.76% (CAGR 2022-2026).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell consumer goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker GGII.

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

600 Vending Machines selling and advertising Consumer Goods

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities like Rick Ross and Cheech & Chong

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

