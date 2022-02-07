Healthcare Powerhouse to Supercharge Its Product Offering and Uncover Deeper Insights for Clients with Forsta's Human Experience (HX) Technology

Press Ganey, a renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced its plans to acquire Forsta, an industry-leading global provider of customer experience and market research technology. Forsta is named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer. The transaction is expected to close in the first or second calendar quarter of 2022, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

"This alliance propels Press Ganey into a new future. Our unparalleled excellence in healthcare consulting, and proprietary data and analytics, will soon be infused with even more innovation and speed by Forsta's world-class experience and research technology platform," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO, Press Ganey. "I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Forsta to the Press Ganey family. This is a huge leap forward in helping our customers to do their jobs better every day."

This pairing drives Press Ganey forward on its path to integrating human-centric, cutting-edge technology into its renowned thought leadership and management expertise in healthcare. Press Ganey's clients will have access to an even more powerful suite of customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and Market Research (MR) technology options on Forsta's comprehensive platform. Forsta also brings extensive knowledge across a number of industry verticals, such as retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, technology, entertainment and consumer goods. The company works with world-leading brands, including Avon, Best Buy, Canon, eBay, Heathrow Airport and Mars, Inc.

For Forsta, teaming up with healthcare performance advancement pioneer Press Ganey brings new access to investment, growth opportunities and deep consulting and change management experience across the complex healthcare ecosystem. Press Ganey gives Forsta the resources to continue to innovate, at an accelerated pace. And Press Ganey's gold standard CX and EX capabilities in healthcare will equip Forsta with decades of expertise in this vertical.

"Press Ganey was the first company to truly recognize and respond to the importance of Patient Experience, and the company continues to lead innovation in the field. I'm excited to join forces with such a forward-thinking, highly respected company, and eager for the benefits this investment will bring to our customers," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Forsta.

Combined, Press Ganey and Forsta serve the experience and insights needs of millions of organizations:

100% of U.S. News World Report Best Hospital and Best Children's Hospital Honor Roll recipients use Press Ganey.

Forsta's HX (Human Experience) platform serves over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries around the world.

Forsta supports 9 of the top 10 Market Research Agencies globally.

"This move is the culmination of Press Ganey's investments to not just be leaders in the healthcare industry, but to lead in experience technology, too. Forsta's HX platform will allow Press Ganey to make a quantum leap in our technology solutions for our clients," said Darren Dworkin, Chief Strategy Officer, Press Ganey. "Together, the next generation of patient and customer experience will be better, deeper and truly human-centric."

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About Forsta

Forsta is an Experience and Research Technology Platform that gathers and analyzes data, and translates the findings into shareable actions to inform decision-making and drive growth. Forsta's technology is designed to discover, analyze and share smart insights packed with real action potential, and help organizations better understand the full Human Experiences of their audiences.

