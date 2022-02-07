Buttock Augmentation Market size worth $ 6.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 21.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- Rising consciousness among the people about their physical appearance with an improved lifestyle, an increase in the number of buttock deformities due to growth in the aging population is anticipated to boost the Buttock Augmentation Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Buttock Augmentation Market" By Product (Implants, Injections), By End-Users (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Buttock Augmentation Market size was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.86 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.39% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Buttock Augmentation Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Buttock Augmentation Market Overview

Buttock augmentation is considered the fastest-growing type of plastic surgery. Moreover, buttock augmentation with buttock lifts and fat grafting is the most popular buttock augmentation procedure. Among the different types of buttock injections, silicone buttock injections are considered unacceptable and unsafe options for buttock augmentation. Silicone injections are usually offered by unlicensed individuals and must be avoided. An individual must always consult a broad-certified plastic surgeon while considering a buttock augmentation procedure.

Moreover, infections that are caused due to buttock augmentation procedures can sometimes lead to death, which is restraining the growth of the Buttock Augmentation Market. In a maximum number of cases, buttock implants cause health problems and patients need additional surgeries to replace or remove their implant, which is another factor hampering the growth of the global Buttock Augmentation Market.

COVID-19 pandemic halted all surgical procedures worldwide. And buttock augmentation was one of the most affected markets by COVID-19. With the social distancing norms and no patients, several aesthetic clinics faced many challenges. But with the ease of restrictions, the Buttock Augmentation Market is getting back to normal times and might see growth in the forecast period. International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has laid down strict rules to resume Aesthetic Clinics and provide infection control procedures.

Key Developments

September 2020 : Allergan announced a partnership with actress and producer Malin Akerman and the Allergan Aesthetics body contouring portfolio.

: Allergan announced a partnership with actress and producer and the Allergan Aesthetics body contouring portfolio. April 2019 : POLYTECH has broadened its product range and now offers the B*Lite lightweight implant with a smooth surface as a unique and excellent alternative for surgeons and patients.

Key Players

The major players in the market are POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Implantech, Dermax Technology Limited, and Shijiazhuang Dermax Technology Limited, Sientra Inc, Shangai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited, handong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co Ltd, Allergan, Silimed, Sebbin, Spectrum Designs Medical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Buttock Augmentation Market On the basis of Product, End-Users, and Geography.

Buttock Augmentation Market, By Product

Implants



Injections



Others

Buttock Augmentation Market, By End Users

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

Buttock Augmentation Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

