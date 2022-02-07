Optical Interconnect Market size worth $ 27.26 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing demand for advanced bandwidth requirements, reduced power consumption within data center networks, increased the demand for efficient interconnects, contributes as the main factor boosting the Optical Interconnect Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Optical Interconnect Market" By Fiber Mode (Single-Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), By Data Rate (Less than 10 Gbps, 11 to 40 Gbps, 41 to 100 Gbps). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Optical Interconnect Market size was valued at USD 9.56 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Optical Interconnect Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Optical Interconnect Market Overview

Over the recent years, global data traffic has substantially increased. The modern-day Internet is no longer just about connectivity. Internet in the age of the COVID-19 has become reliable due to its connectivity with lower latency, faster speed, and higher bandwidth. Amid the recent pandemic outbreak, consumers are more trusting online than usual. It has critically impacted the Wi-Fi access points causing congestions and increasing burdens on interconnecting points. Thus, several companies are rapidly purchasing optical interconnects to reduce the sudden impact created on interconnects.

Increasing demand for advanced bandwidth requirements contributes as the main factor boosting the Optical Interconnect Market. With the reduced power consumption within data center networks, bandwidth capacity needs to be enhanced more. It has increased the demand for efficient interconnects. As a result, the development of hyper-scale data centers worldwide is escalating the growth of the Optical Interconnect Market. At present, major cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google Inc, are executing high data rate optical interconnects in their data centers.

Moreover, the emergence of wireless communications, driverless vehicles, and smart gaming may surge data traffic across networks. It, in turn, leads to an upsurge in demand for optical interconnect. The increasing demand for communication bandwidth may drive the market. Due to the emergence of a huge number of new services in different types of communications and their value-added entities, the demand for bandwidth has gone up more than ever before. Optical interconnect made it possible in providing more bandwidth and bring more advantages to computing performance, compared to electrical interconnects.

Around the globe, the cost is the main obstacle hindering the growth of the Optical Interconnect Market. High costs related to the application of optical interconnect technologies have negatively impacted the commercialization of this technology. Therefore, the cost is a major factor restraining market growth.

Key Developments

December 2020 - Corning Inc. spent USD 450 million to expand its Cabarrus County fiber optic cable plant in Concord, N.C. , generating 475 new jobs and making it the largest such facility in the world.

- Corning Inc. spent to expand its fiber optic cable plant in , generating 475 new jobs and making it the largest such facility in the world. November 2020 - Ayar Labs , which makes chip solutions based on optical networking principal's architecture raised USD 35 million in a Series B round of funding. According to the company's CEO, the funding will be used to continue developing its product and working on further commercialization.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M Company, NVIDIA Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, Molex LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Fiberplex Technologies, LLC, Infinera Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optical Interconnect Market On the basis of Fiber Mode, Data Rate, and Geography.

Optical Interconnect Market, By Fiber Mode

Single-Mode Fiber



Multimode Fiber



Others

Optical Interconnect Market, By Data Rate

Less than 10 Gbps



11 to 40 Gbps



41 to 100 Gbps



Others

Optical Interconnect Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

