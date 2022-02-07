Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC Pink: GPGC) is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Washington Power in a joint venture with the goal of actualizing 500 megawatts (MW) or more of solar energy plants throughout South America. The joint venture intends to begin financing and installing its first projects in Colombia.

Washington Power is dedicated to cultivating renewable energy projects by providing the financial and developmental resources they require to become operational.

"We are proud to team up with Washington Power to start developing our solar energy projects in Colombia. Both companies are aligned in our commitment to providing access to sustainable and clean energy sources for rural communities," said Ramiro Guerrero, President and CEO of GPGC.

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

