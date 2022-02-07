Installed base of more than 200 shuttles, 19 vehicles sold in 2021

Achievement of new technological milestones and signing of strategic partnerships for the launch of level 4 solutions

Continued development of the Services activity, representing 41% of annual revenue

Cash position of €15.7 million as of December 31, 2021

Regulatory News:

Webinar February 7 2022 7:15 pm CET

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FVC1CLfQQV-BcoowwQPiuQ

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces a revenue of 10.2 M€ for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

Sophie Desormière, CEO of NAVYA, stated: "Thanks to the technological fundamentals strengthened by experiments carried out in France and abroad in very diverse conditions, NAVYA offers a range of services for the transport of goods and people in line with the new urban mobility. Autonomous, zero-emission and level 4 systems respond to the ambition of cities to offer their inhabitants a sustainable, non-polluting and more fluid transportation system. In 2021, NAVYA has strengthened its technology and set the stage for the marketing of its solutions by signing technological and industrial partnerships with leading players. In 2022, NAVYA will capitalize on its partners and their distribution network to successfully launch the marketing of its level 4 autonomous driving systems"

NAVYA sold 19 Autonom Shuttle vehicles in 2021, compared with 23 in 2020, at a stable average price per vehicle between the two years. The EMEA region is the Company's largest market, accounting for 59% of annual sales, ahead of the APAC region (36%). Revenues from the Vehicle activity thus amounted to €6.0 million. In total, the installed base exceeds 200 Autonom Shuttle vehicles deployed in 25 countries, representing an increase of +10% compared to the end of 2020.

As in the previous two financial years, the share of the Services activity, which includes revenues from the sale of licenses, supervision and maintenance, continues to grow (+23%), benefiting from the increase in the installed base. In 2021, Services will account for €4.1 million, or 41% of annual revenues, compared with 31% in 2020 and 19% in 2019.

Overall, the Company's 2021 revenue is stable at €10.2 million.

2021 2020 2021 vs.

2020 2021 vs.

2020 Vehicle revenues (€k) One-off revenues 6,041 7,313 (1,272) (17%) Services revenues (€k) Recurring revenues 4,122 3,356 766 +23% Total revenue (€k) 10,163 10,668 (505) (5%) Share of Services in total revenue 41% 31%

2021 Milestones and Post-Closing Events

In 2021, NAVYA completed nearly 50 new deployments worldwide, enabling it to pursue its learning curve and increase its technological leadership in providing autonomous driving systems.

The signing of strategic partnerships with leading players (BlueBus, REE Automotive and VALEO), and the upcoming presentation in March 2022 of the remote supervision offer for a fleet of shuttles (Shepherding), are decisive breakthrough towards the marketing of level 4 solutions.

Regarding governance, the Management Board has been strengthened with the appointment of Sophie Desormière as CEO.

Business development

1st autonomous shuttle service in Israel (closed site) and in the UK (open road);

- Acceleration of development in Germany in partnership with VALEO, SMO project (Shuttle Modellregion Oberfranken);

- Partnership with BlueBus: development of a 6-meters-long autonomous electric bus as part of the EFIBA program (Emerging Autonomous Bus Industry) by France Relance;

- First deployment on open roads with a service commitment in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines;

Technological innovations

Partnership with REE Automotive for the development of a level 4 autonomous system integrating REE corner technology;

- CE certification of the AUTONOM TRACT AT135 and launch of an experiment in real conditions with GEODIS on a car manufacturer's site;

- Launch of a new version of the Navya Drive software with the best technological and industrial standards, redesigned functionalities for complex operations;

- Remote supervision of a fleet of autonomous vehicles (Shepherding) at the AUTONOMY PARIS exhibition on March 16 17, 2022;

- Development of a specific safety system for the marketing of level 4 autonomous vehicles in partnership with VALEO

Cash position at €15.7 million as of December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a cash position of €15.7 million, compared to €19.8 million at the end of June 2021.

As a reminder, NAVYA announced in July 2021 that it had secured €7.5 million in grants, as part of the France Relance program especially, for four of its technological projects.

To increase its financial flexibility and pursue its R&D investments, NAVYA also renewed in September 2021 its equity financing line with Kepler Cheuvreux, acting as financial intermediary and having committed to subscribe at its own initiative a maximum of 11,000,000 shares, i.e. an issue amount of €29 million.

Strategy and outlook

In 2022, NAVYA will continue its business development, including in new regions. The latest technological milestones, such as remote supervision, will be progressively deployed in targeted experiments with shuttles and logistics tractors.

At the same time, NAVYA intends to strengthen its commercial partnerships at regional level to prepare the industrialization of autonomous driving systems and their marketing.

Next financial press release: March 31, 2022 Full-year 2021 results

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 270 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005685/en/

Contacts:

Contacts

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing

Communication Manager

Nathalie Marcy

nathalie.marcy@navya.tech

+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52

CFO

Benoit Jacheet

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98