Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by Berenberg and TP ICAP.

Berenberg initiated the coverage of the stock with a Buy recommendation in its report "A bio-based earnings boost".

The coverage of Groupe Berkem stock has also been initiated by TP ICAP, following the release of the report "Les ingredients du succès", which recommends buying the stock.

Next financial publication

2021 annual results and 2022 first-quarter revenue: April 21, 2022 (after market)

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 165 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir). www.groupeberkem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005688/en/

Contacts:

