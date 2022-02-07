Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced its non-audited consolidated annual GMV1

(€ thousands, limited review) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Change Gross Merchandise Value 213,663 193,725 10.3%

As of December 31, 2021, the GMV reached €213.7 million, up 10.3% compared to the same period last year, when the GMV amounted to €193.7 million2. The Group thus confirms its objective of GMV growth exceeding 10% compared to 2020.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, stated: "The sales performance recorded in 2021, in line with our target announced during the IPO, supports our short and medium-term development ambitions, which are driven by the positive dynamics of e-commerce and our broad range of products. The roadmap established during our IPO, aimed at strengthening our fashion offering and increasing awareness of the Spartoo brand, remains unchanged. Our growth momentum is expected to continue in the coming year, driven by our strong strengths, namely our strategy of internalizing the entire e-commerce value chain, ensuring a unique customer knowledge and experience, and our commitment to offering the widest possible choice of items to our customers

Next financial event

2021 Full-year Results, on Monday March 21, 2022, after market close

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

1Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.

2Figures subject to a limited review by the auditors.

