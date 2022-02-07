Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion International Aims to be a Disruptor in the Cattle Feed Industry

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Impact Fusion International, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

Letter to Our Shareholders:

Our premier product, Supreme Gold Plus Bagasse with Nutri-Mastic, addresses methane gas and other Green House Gas emission issues by repurposing sugar cane waste known as Bagasse into a healthy, cost effective, nutritious cattle feed supplement.

The love affair that Americans have with beef dates back to 1672. In fact, in1789 George Washington mentions attending a "barbicue" in Alexandria ,VA according to Wikipedia. As the country expanded to the West so did the their BBQ.

Impact Fusion founded its' bagasse operation in Napoleonville LA in 2013. Over the years the Company's feed supplement has fed thousands of heads of cattle and we soon discovered that not only are the herds healthier but problematic air emissions that cattle are known for, were dramatically reduced as reported by IFUS's customers.

In a recent article published in The Biofuels Digest in December 2021 it was reported by the author Michael Sheikh that "IFUS is a disruptor in the cattle feed market which measured $73.5 billion in 2019."

A link to the article can be found at https://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2021/12/29/ifus-cattle-turning-bagasse-trash-into-a-cash-cow/ or on the front page of our website at www.impactfusionbrands.com "CATTLE/BAGASSE"

The Company's proprietary Nutri-Mastic component is infused into the sugar cane waste fiber, known as Bagasse, and creates a cattle feed supplement that is unique in the world. Our product has been widely accepted by ranchers in Mississippi, Texas and Georgia. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Impact Fusion is the only plant of its kind in the world.

Greenhouse gas emission concerns with respect to methane and ammonia produced by cattle, rising beef costs due to the extended drought driven shortage of cattle feed like hay and the pandemic related supply chain issues have raised concerns about the future of the All American BBQ.

This not only affects the price of beef and dairy products, it also affects the livelihoods of ranchers, dairy farmers, meat processing plants and their employees, the cheese and processed food industry and restaurant industry.

The Company has contacted the EPA and the USDA along with members of the US Senate and The House of Representatives, the US Cattlemen's Association among many others to introduce Supreme Gold Bagasse as a simultaneous solution to many of the above noted issues.

Marc Walther/CEO

