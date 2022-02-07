The Aberdeen Law Firm Opens New Bellevue, WA Office, Adds to Leadership Team - New Office is the First in a Series to Open Nationwide

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / The Aberdeen Law Firm (Aberdeen Law) announces the opening of their new location in Bellevue, WA, and the addition of Attorney Mark Elliot to their leadership team. This is the first opening in a series of expansions into new markets outside of the state of Washington. Aberdeen Law will focus on the practice areas of divorce, child custody, separation, family law, and bankruptcy. They will provide first-rate representation for people who are going through a family law-related issue, primarily divorce and child custody. They will also provide Chapter 7 and 13 bankruptcies and injury-related cases involving car accidents and mass torts.

Attorney Mark Elliott was born and raised with a foster family in Puyallup, Washington State. After graduating from the University of Washington, Mark attended The University of Maine Law School. Since becoming a member of the Washington State Bar Association, he has limited his practice to family law and estate planning, including probate matters. Compassionate towards his clients but tough on his opponents, Mark understands that family law matters can be emotionally draining and filled with frightening uncertainty. Mark has a long and successful track record of winning for his clients in the courtroom and strives to provide exceptional service for his clients.

Aberdeen Law Attorney and Founder Chris Jackman sees great things in the future of the firm, "We are pleased to announce the opening of our Bellevue office and the hiring of Mark Elliott to lead this office. Given the success we have had in the greater Seattle metroplex, we saw tremendous growth opportunity in our core practice areas in Phoenix and Salt Lake City. To this end, we will be opening offices in Phoenix and Salt Lake City this spring and summer. While Bellevue will remain our corporate headquarters, we look forward to serving our new communities in Arizona and Utah in the areas of family law and bankruptcy. We will continue to provide the same exceptional customer service as we expand and seek out new opportunities. In addition, we will continue to give back with our time and money to those charities and causes we care deeply about. 2022 looks to be a record year and we are excited for what's in store for the firm."

ABOUT THE ABERDEEN LAW FIRM

The firm was founded by Chris Jackman, an attorney who has been practicing law for 10 years. It has grown to a team of attorneys and paralegals, that is rapidly growing into multiple markets across the US. Chris started off as a solo attorney doing only family law and personal injury and over the last ten year has seen a huge growth in the industry. In addition, they also handle Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcies for individuals. Aberdeen Law is one of the fastest-growing firms in their space in the country. They provide first-rate representation for people who are going through a family law-related issue, primarily divorce and child custody. They are proud of being named Super Lawyers and have donated a lot of time and money to charity. This includes supporting Meals on Wheels and donations to local hospitals and schools. In addition, Chris is a mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and every year the firm donates money to its scholarship fund that sends first-generation students to college. The force that drives them the most is the desire to build the biggest and best firm in the industry. They are aiming to build a nationwide law firm that serves people in every state within ten years, focusing on the areas of family law, bankruptcy, and mass tort personal injury. The three core values of the firm are:

Provide exceptional customer service, such that we view ourselves as a customer service business that just happens to practice law. Tell our clients what they need to hear regarding their case, not what they want to hear. Remember that we are doing meaningful work for people and that our work has an impact on people's lives.

We've found that keeping these values in mind drives us to even greater and greater success. Contact the Aberdeen Law Firm today to learn how they can help you!

