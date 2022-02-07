Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that Lattice Corporate Vice President of Research and Development Steve Douglass will deliver a keynote at embedded world 2022. In his keynote, Steve will explore the trends and applications driving an increasing need for adaptability in embedded design, and the technologies helping engineers future-proof their designs. It will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9:55-10:55 GMT+1 at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg in Nuremberg, Germany and will be streamed live on the event's digital platform for registered attendees.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, the embedded world Exhibition Conference is the world-leading tradeshow of the embedded community, featuring presentations and product showcases from hundreds of the world's top embedded technology companies and attended by tens of thousands of engineers and technical experts each year. The 2022 event will include both an in-person and virtual component to meet the varying needs of its global attendee base.

Supporting Resources

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://embedded-world.eu

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005060/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com