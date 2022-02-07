Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor - Leak: Nun gibt es staatliche Förderungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Tradegate
07.02.22
21:44 Uhr
96,48 Euro
+0,68
+0,71 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,4997,0322:31
96,0196,8322:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INNOCAN PHARMA
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION0,507-2,12 %
SONY GROUP CORPORATION96,48+0,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.