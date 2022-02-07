Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:
www.MineralFunds.com/silver-battery-metal-exploration-funds-february-2022
Funds included in this report are:
|Domicile
|Fund Name
|Fund Fees
|Report
|SILVER Funds
|Canada
|Ninepoint Silver Equities Class
|30-Jun-21
|Luxembourg
|STABILITAS Silber+Weissmetalle
|30-Jun-21
|Sweden
|AuAg Silver Bullet
|30-Jun-21
|Liechtenstein
|Silver Plus Fund
|31-Dec-20
|Liechtenstein
|SafePort Silver Mining Fund
|30-Jun-21
|BATTERY METAL Funds
|Luxembourg
|BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund
|30-Jun-21
|Luxembourg
|Structured Solutions Next Generation Resources
|31-Jul-21
|Luxembourg
|Konwave Transition Metals Fund
|30-Jun-21
|Liechtenstein
|Industrial Metals Champions Fund
|31-May-21
|EXPLORATION Focus Funds
|Netherlands
|Commodity Discovery Fund
|31-Dec-21
|Germany
|Earth Exploration Fund UI
|30-Sep-21
About MineralFunds.com
MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.
