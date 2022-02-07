Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

www.MineralFunds.com/silver-battery-metal-exploration-funds-february-2022

Funds included in this report are:

Domicile Fund Name Fund Fees Report SILVER Funds Canada Ninepoint Silver Equities Class PDF 30-Jun-21 Luxembourg STABILITAS Silber+Weissmetalle PDF 30-Jun-21 Sweden AuAg Silver Bullet PDF 30-Jun-21 Liechtenstein Silver Plus Fund PDF 31-Dec-20 Liechtenstein SafePort Silver Mining Fund PDF 30-Jun-21 BATTERY METAL Funds Luxembourg BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund PDF 30-Jun-21 Luxembourg Structured Solutions Next Generation Resources PDF 31-Jul-21 Luxembourg Konwave Transition Metals Fund PDF 30-Jun-21 Liechtenstein Industrial Metals Champions Fund PDF 31-May-21 EXPLORATION Focus Funds Netherlands Commodity Discovery Fund PDF 31-Dec-21 Germany Earth Exploration Fund UI PDF 30-Sep-21

About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.

For further information please contact:

(416) 525 - 6869

manager@mineralprices.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113055