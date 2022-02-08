- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares are a good buying opportunity after falling more than 9% this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Q4 earnings were strong and outlook for 2022 surprised positively, the analysts said
- • The share drop has been unjustified, Handelsbanken said
- • However, Handelsbanken still has only a hold rating on Novo Nordisk, with price target DKK 710, which would imply a 7% upside from yesterday's closing price
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de