Jan-22 Jan-21 Change Trucks 113,917 82,484 +38% Passenger vehicles* 66,875 46,579 +44%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight transported 113,917 trucks in January 2022, an increase of 38% compared to January 2021, thanks to the success of the Eurotunnel Border Pass1 and a favourable comparison basis linked to the disruptions resulting from implementation of the administrative formalities in the trade and cooperation agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

In January 2022, Le Shuttle transported 66,875 passenger vehicles, an increase of 44%. Even if the activity benefited from the lifting of some travel constraints compared to 2021, it remains impacted by the pandemic.

The Group's 2021 annual results will be published on Thursday 24 February 2022 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of February will be published on Tuesday 8 March 2022 before the markets open.

1The Eurotunnel Border Pass allows the necessary information for the passage of goods to be transferred, from the carrier to Eurotunnel then from Eurotunnel to the authorities of both countries, in a secure and digital way. It improves on-site fluidity by 20% thanks to the advance registering in the Pass of information and the license plate, allowing automatic recognition upon arrival on the Terminal as well as data transfer.

