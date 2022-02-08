Enterprise partner portfolio grew by 40 percent in 2021; forecasted growth installations for 2022 include EV chargers, smart sensors for commercial facilities, and access control systems

Mila, the European leader in on demand technical support, reports a 300 percent growth rate YOY for 2020-2021 in Germany and a 200 percent growth rate overall. New enterprise partners increased 40 percent with recent announcements that include global brands such as NETGEAR, LEDVANCE, and Amazon Key for Business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005937/en/

Mila, the European leader in on demand technical support, reports a 300 percent growth rate YOY for 2020-2021 in Germany and a 200 percent growth rate overall. (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 11,000 trained technicians, Mila operates in four European countries and the UK, including Germany, where their Berlin office is located, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

"Tripling business in Germany and doubling business overall was a huge milestone for us," says Chris Viatte, CEO and founder of Mila. "We are most excited about the growth of our enterprise partner portfolio. As the smart home and building ecosystem becomes more and more complex, Mila will be at the forefront of the 20 percent global growth predicted for 2022 [Statista]."

According to an analysis of over 70,000 customer bookings, Mila's top installation services include, routers and wifi setup, cable TV installation, computer and printer setup, and line activations.

"Set up and installation of computers and printers may not be sexy," Viatte continues, "but these are the services that exploded during lockdowns, and continue, as workers demand hybrid work models and expand their home office environments. As they add more and more connected technology, integration becomes complex and requires professional installation and setup which is provided by our trained and vetted technicians."

Top smart home installation packages include smart thermostats, video doorbells, and security systems all driven by installation packages with over 40 Mila enterprise partners. They also see connected white goods gain popularity and will offer delivery, installation, and removal.

Service installation trends forecast by Mila for 2022 include charging ports for electric vehicles, smart sensor installations for commercial buildings, and access control systems.

About Mila

Since 2016 Mila has been delivering real-time, vetted, on-demand neighborhood tech support. Mila expanded from Switzerland into new markets through a network of strong retail and enterprise partnerships, offering services in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, and the UK. With over 36 enterprise partners, Mila is the European leader of on demand, crowdsourced technical support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005937/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Hathaway

Mila AG

press@mila.com

+1 415-994-1097