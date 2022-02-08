Temple University researchers have found that managed sheep grazing on an acre of recovering agricultural soil with native plants may sequester 1 ton of carbon per year, which could accumulate for 12 to 15 years before reaching saturation.From pv magazine USA In a recent presentation, titled "Managed Sheep Grazing Can Improve Soil Quality and Carbon Sequestration at Solar Photovoltaic Sites," researchers from Temple University investigated the effects of periodic sheep grazing on soil properties. Micro and macro nutrients, carbon storage, and soil grain size distribution at six commercial solar ...

