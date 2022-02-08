DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 08-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 8 February 2022

Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT Period of return: From: 8 AUGUST To: 7 FEBRUARY 2021 2022 500,000 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 500,000 Name of contact: Tara Grimley Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600 Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN Period of return: From: 8 AUGUST To: 7 FEBRUARY 2021 2022 1,175,267 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,175,267 Name of contact: Tara Grimley Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

