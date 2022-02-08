Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 
Frankfurt
08.02.22
08:03 Uhr
41,400 Euro
-0,220
-0,53 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2022 | 08:41
DFDS A/S: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 14% DRIVEN BY MEDITERRANEAN AND UK ROUTES

INVESTOR NEWS NO 6 - 8 February 2022

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in January 2022 were 13.8% above 2021. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 0.7 ppt to 13.1%.

The volume growth in January was mainly driven by higher volumes on UK and Mediterranean routes.

Volumes on all UK routes increased considerably compared to last year as volumes in the first month post-Brexit were reduced by new rules and procedures as well as stock-building ahead of Brexit.

Volumes in the Mediterranean network were up on all routes on the back of deployment of more capacity and continued good growth in Turkish exports.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, total transported freight lane metres increased 6.7% to 43.2m from DKK 40.5m in 2021-20.

Ferry - passenger: The total number of passengers in January 2022 was 45.7% above 2021. The number of passengers increased between Norway and Denmark, while the number of passengers on UK and Baltic routes were on level with 2021.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, total number of passengers was 0.9m compared to 1.3m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2020-19, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferryvolumes
January LTM*
Freight202020212022Change 2020-192021-202022-21Change
Lane metres, '0003,2122,8313,22313.8% 41,19440,51043,2336.7%
Passenger202020212022Change 2020-192021-202022-21Change
Passengers, '000228375445.7% 5,1261,307886-32.2%
*Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network. DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network. The February 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 11 March 2022 at around 10.00am CET.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • DFDS_UK_NO_06_08_02_2022_JAN_VOLUME (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5909db3-3a6d-4b9d-afd7-2c9ac7326c3d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
