Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2DHRG ISIN: CA49741E1007 Ticker-Symbol: NGDA 
Tradegate
08.02.22
09:12 Uhr
33,850 Euro
-0,260
-0,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,84034,07010:21
33,85034,10010:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC0,070-6,71 %
CADENCE MINERALS PLC0,2220,00 %
CERVED GROUP SPA9,975-0,35 %
EVRAZ PLC5,452-1,12 %
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD33,850-0,76 %
TISDALE RESOURCES CORP0,430-11,89 %
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG48,255-0,06 %
