Das Instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022The instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022Das Instrument CV7 IT0005010423 CERVED GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022The instrument CV7 IT0005010423 CERVED GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022Das Instrument 2REA GB00BJP0B151 CADENCE MINERALS LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022The instrument 2REA GB00BJP0B151 CADENCE MINERALS LS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2022Das Instrument BC21 CA1523761098 CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022The instrument BC21 CA1523761098 CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022Das Instrument T1KC CA88825L2003 TISDALES RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022The instrument T1KC CA88825L2003 TISDALES RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2022Das Instrument NGDA CA49741E1007 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022The instrument NGDA CA49741E1007 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022