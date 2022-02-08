Henley Partners in partnership with Deep Knowledge Analytics has launched the Best Investment Migration Real Estate Index a unique new analytical tool to assess investment migration programs offering real estate investment as a pathway to residence rights or citizenship acquisition.

The leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm saw an 80% increase in enquiries over the past 12 months off the back of an already record-breaking year in 2020 as wealthy investors scrambled to diversify their domiciles at the same time as their investment portfolios in a bid to secure greater global access and optionality as a hedge against unrelenting market and political volatility.

The Best Investment Migration Real Estate Index is a first-of-its-kind metric for those in the market for a secondary residence or citizenship. It considers over 30 parameters and over 300 data points to score and compare 16 program options worldwide according to key considerations such quality of life, GDP, minimum real estate investment amount, potential rental income, associated property costs, the real estate holding period, residence requirements, and saleability, as well as crypto-friendliness, which is gaining importance among global investors.

Henley Partners Group Head of Private Clients, Dominic Volek, says the Covid-19 pandemic has convinced even those investors from wealthy nations with premium passports of the benefits of alternative residence and/or citizenship. "International real estate has always been a reliable asset class due to its long-term staying power. Real estate-linked investment migration programs have the additional advantages of enhancing your global mobility through multiple passports and expanding your personal access rights as a citizen or resident of additional jurisdictions, creating optionality in terms of where you and your family can live, work, study, retire, and invest."

The Emirate of Dubai claims 1st place overall on the new index, scoring highly for rental income potential, and the price of property per square meter which is lower than other major international centers. Spain comes in 2nd, bolstered by its economic strength, with the highest score in the GDP parameter. The 3rd spot is occupied by Montenegro, which has emerged as a key second-home and property-investor market in the Mediterranean, and transcontinental Turkey is placed 4th overall, with high scores for its relatively low investment amount and minimal residence requirements. Sharing 5th spot with Thailand, the Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program continues to outstrip all others in terms of demand. With high scores for its low investment amount, saleability, and crypto-friendliness, investing in real estate in this EU member state is a move many global investors, particularly those from the USA, have already made over the past 12 months.

Commenting on the Best Investment Migration Real Estate Index, CEO of the international Engel Völkers Group, Sven Odia, says the premium segment has seen a sharp increase in demand during the pandemic. "We recorded a 97% rise in residential property transactions in the EUR 5 million to EUR 10 million segment last year compared to the previous year, and an increase of 90% in the top segment of properties valued over EUR 10 million."

Group Head of Real Estate at Henley Partners, Thomas Scott, says "aside from potential gains over the lifetime of the asset, an additional property can provide rental income in a strong and stable currency and geographical diversification via permanent residence or another citizenship, while at the same time as offering distinct lifestyle or business advantages."

