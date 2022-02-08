Identity verification leader to make customizing and deploying its global identity API even easier by adding best-in-class, intuitive workflow builder

Trulioo, the leader in global identity verification, announced today it has acquired HelloFlow, the innovative no-code, drag-and-drop builder of client onboarding, monitoring and digital workflow solutions. As consumers increasingly interact and transact online, the demand for reliable and robust identity verification services and technology continues to surge. The acquisition accelerates the delivery of an enhanced end-to-end identity platform by combining Trulioo GlobalGateway, the world's largest data and identity services network for both business and individual verification, with a full suite of orchestration, onboarding workflow and risk management capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005237/en/

Trulioo acquires HelloFlow (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the digital economy rapidly growing, companies are seeking to optimize their onboarding workflows to make the user experience seamless, while continuing to meet Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering and other regulatory and fraud prevention requirements. Together, Trulioo and HelloFlow will ensure customers can do exactly that through a single unified platform, providing an unrivaled offering in the identity verification industry. The combination of Trulioo eIDV, KYB and DocV capabilities and the orchestration solution from HelloFlow will expand how trust is established and extended online.

"Establishing and securing trust online is a foundational step for all digital activity," says Steve Munford, Trulioo President and CEO. "Our ability to verify both businesses and individuals globally combined with HelloFlow's advanced orchestration delivers unmatched capabilities and helps us accelerate an end-to-end identity platform that meets the evolving needs of our customers."

Copenhagen-based HelloFlow disrupted the traditionally complex and lengthy client onboarding process with their no-code platform that allows organizations to easily build and deploy digital onboarding journeys in minutes. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface removes time consuming and expensive development costs while giving businesses of all sizes the ability to manage their global customer lifecycles. Trulioo customers will see increased efficiencies as the automated process will provide a vastly simplified onboarding process.

"We set out to build a platform that businesses could leverage for digital onboarding regardless of company size, resources, market or jurisdiction," says HelloFlow Founder, Mikkel Skarnager. "We're thrilled to be joining Trulioo and continue the journey of digital innovation and inclusion."

The acquisition comes after another year of explosive growth for Trulioo, continued global expansion of their go-to-market presence and the addition of numerous key executives. Trulioo plans to continue strengthening its global presence in 2022 by doubling the size of its team and continuing to expand its footprint around the world. HelloFlow's current locations and operations will support the company's European expansion; positioning Trulioo well for further growth and allowing it to continue providing additional excellent service to its robust client roster in the region.

For more information about Trulioo and HelloFlow, please click here.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is the leading global identity verification company, building trust online so that businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on its identity verification platform, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. The Trulioo mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit trulioo.com.

About HelloFlow

HelloFlow was founded in 2020 by Mikkel Skarnager, who previously led Digital Transformation at Saxo Bank, and Ciprian Florescu, a former senior developer from Nets Group, who used their broad experience in client onboarding and financial software development to create a critical financial solution. Their vision was to disrupt traditional client onboarding by providing a digital onboarding solution with low barriers to digitalization hence a no-code platform that removes the time-consuming coding part and development-related costs. HelloFlow provides a no-code digital onboarding, monitoring, and risk evaluation platform to build digital workflows and use the latest KYC and AML services to ensure regulatory compliance during client onboarding.

With HelloFlow, setting up a client onboarding process takes minutes, not weeks. Read more at helloflow.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005237/en/

Contacts:

Media

Lucy Screnci

media@trulioo.com