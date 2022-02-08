Transatlantic Deals Veteran Goold Joins Wilson Sonsini's London Office From EY

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Richard Goold has joined the firm's corporate practice as a partner in the London office. The addition signals that Wilson Sonsini's London office has grown to more than 30 employees, including 24 attorneys.

Goold's forte is transatlantic and global transactions, and representing innovative start-ups and scale-ups at all stages of the business lifecycle. He supports high-growth technology and life sciences companies on international mergers and acquisitions as well as fundraising transactions, including buyouts, growth, and venture capital financing rounds. Goold works with UK- and European-based companies in key technology industries, including the fintech, adtech, digital media, and enterprise software sectors. He also regularly represents U.S. companies and investors in cross-border corporate matters and international projects.

"Since opening in London, we've scaled rapidly and we continue to add talented practitioners like Richard to align with the needs of the many fast-growing companies and sophisticated investors we work with throughout the UK and Europe," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Our active and expanding corporate team in London remains focused on transatlantic work, so Richard's industry experience and understanding of what growth-minded start-ups need makes him a great fit. We're excited to welcome him to our firm."

In June 2018, Wilson Sonsini announced that the firm was opening an office in London, extending the firm's practice into one of the world's top technology markets. When the office officially opened its doors on August 1, 2018, it was staffed by Daniel Glazer-founding and managing partner of the firm's London office-and a handful of staff personnel. Since then, the office has grown to 31 employees, including 24 attorneys and seven professional staff.

Including Goold and Glazer, Wilson Sonsini has seven partners in its London office. In October 2021, Michael Casey joined the London office as a partner in the firm's national security practice. Beau Buffier, who joined Wilson Sonsini's antitrust and competition practice as a partner in November 2020, recently relocated to the London office. Corporate partner Michael Labriola relocated to the office in June 2020. In October 2020, former Checkout.com COO Joshua Kaplan joined the London office as a corporate partner. Stacy Kim, who joined Wilson Sonsini's corporate practice in September 2019, was the firm's first lateral partner hired in London.

During the past year, the firm's London corporate team has been involved in a series of significant transatlantic transactions for iconic high-growth UK- and European-based companies, including Babylon, Checkout.com, Current Health, Multiverse, Peakon, TrueLayer, and WaveOptics. During the same timeframe, the firm's London-led U.S. expansion team also advised approximately 200 UK and other European start-ups on establishing their initial U.S. operations as they ventured toward entering the U.S. commercial market.

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Goold was a partner at Ernst Young for nearly six years, leading the firm's global tech law efforts and all UK and Ireland service lines for fast growth. Before EY, Goold worked at Gowling WLG, where he became partner in 2012 after joining as an associate in 2001.

"Richard's addition to our London office further demonstrates Wilson Sonsini's commitment to helping UK and European technology companies and investors compete and win in America and globally," said Daniel Glazer, managing partner of Wilson Sonsini's London office and head of its U.S. expansion practice. "Richard's transatlantic experience and industry expertise will provide significant added value to the high-growth companies and investors we represent."

The Wall Street Journal's Financial News named Goold to its inaugural "Fintech 40," the 40 leading innovators shaping the future of finance in Europe. In 2012, he received an award from the Law Society based on his international transaction experience.

"Having worked for so long with bold and innovative start-ups, investors, and other ventures, I've had many occasions to work with the impressive team at Wilson Sonsini, and that fueled my interest in joining the firm because it has an impressive legacy of working with iconic technology and life sciences clients," said Goold. "Also compelling to me was Wilson Sonsini's stature in start-up markets in London and more broadly in other technology markets in Europe, the U.S., and other active global regions. The firm continues to expand its unique brand, which is anchored in representing elite innovators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors. And yet that is only one of many strengths the firm has."

Goold earned his post-graduate Diploma in Law from Manchester Metropolitan University in 2000. He completed a Legal Practice Course at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2001. He received his Bsc in mathematics with business and management from the University of Manchester in 1999. He is admitted to practice as a Solicitor of England and Wales.

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini's services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Boulder; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; Salt Lake City; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

