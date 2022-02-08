Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTC Pink: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce an upcoming ten (10) diamond drill hole ("DDH") 1,500 meter program scheduled to commence in February 2022 on its 100% percent owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The Company has secured a drilling contractor, and Gogal Air Services to provide air support, core storage, and preparation facilities for this upcoming program. Figure 1 illustrates the specific drill targets that will be tested for Lithium (Li 2 O%) concentration hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes. The locations of the drill holes are indicated by the red stars on Figure 1.







Figure 1 - Map of the ZORO Lithium Project, Snow Lake area, Manitoba. Red stars indicate new 2022 drill targets identified with Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) Technology, a proven advanced soil geochemical exploration technique. Solid black lines are lithium-bearing pegmatites on the property.

Prior to this upcoming 2022 drill program, a total of fifty-eight (58) diamond drill holes have been drilled historically on Zoro. On the previous 2018 drilling campaign, 7 dykes were documented on the property. Of these Dyke 1 is the most prominent with an inferred resource of 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li 2 O, 182 ppm Be, 198 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 1212 Rb, and 43 ppm Ta to a depth of 305 m (1000 ft.).

Recent exploration on the property has consisted of prospecting, outcrop mapping and sampling, Mobile Metal Ions (MMI) soil geochemical surveys and diamond drilling to develop a geological database and confirm historic resource estimates. Drilling of Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) Technology targets on the property in 2018 yielded (8) eight additional pegmatites of which (5) contained lithium assays of 0.31% to 1.85% Li 2 O over intervals of up to 9 meters. Specifically, DDH FAR18-035, intersected Dyke 8 while testing a two-sample MMI lithium anomaly (Figure 2). Assay results include three separate intercepts of high-grade lithium including 12.3 metres of 1.1% Li 2 O, 4.4 metres of 1.2 % Li 2 O and 2.2 metres of 1.5% Li 2 O.







Figure 2 - Drill section, DYKE 8 -DDH FAR18-034 and -035, Zoro lithium property, Snow Lake, Manitoba. Dyke 8 remains open at depth and along strike indicating the potential to expand the lithium (Li 2 0) resource in this dyke.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, states: "I'm overjoyed that we are drilling our properties for the first time since 2018. The Company is anxious to test these 10 new high-quality targets for high grade lithium (Li 2 0) based upon data interpretation by our technical team headed up by Dr. Mark Fedikow. We seek to replicate this proven exploration approach and develop more drill targets for further extensive drilling in 2022. I will be flying to Snow Lake for the commencement of Phase 1 drilling with a view to immediately plan and schedule a Phase 2 drill program at Zoro with a sense of urgency to catch the tail end of the Spring 2022 drill season."

The February 2022 ten-hole 1,500 metre drill program on the Zoro Lithium Property is being supported by 2/3 of the $300,000 grant awarded in September to Foremost Lithium from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the specific goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

Technical information contained in the press release has been approved by the Company's VP of Exploration, Dr. Mark Fedikow, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is an energy tech company driven to become one of the first North American Companies committed to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles, The Company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four (4) lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

