Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2022 | 10:53
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund (share class)

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 10 February 2022. 



ISIN      DK0061681913         
----------------------------------------------
Name      Maj Invest Net Zero 2050   
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  247756            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   MAJNZ             
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
