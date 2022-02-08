Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund (share class)

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 10 February 2022. ISIN DK0061681913 ---------------------------------------------- Name Maj Invest Net Zero 2050 ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 247756 ---------------------------------------------- Short name MAJNZ ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66