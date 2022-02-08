Orovoy is a company that specializes in handcrafted natural gemstone necklaces. The company will launch a crowdfunding project next month on Kickstarter.

Malden, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Orovoy, a natural handmade necklace brand, unveils a crowdfunding project on Kickstarter. It features personalized gemstone charm design that connects with the user's aspiration. Orovoy collects aspiration from users and transforms it into beautiful charm design. Orovoy has gone on a long journey to define the three and one-of-a-kind charm designs that connect on a personal level. The company launched three necklace designs on Kickstarter that represent the user's aspirations. They include Octopus "Creativity" Necklace, Bee "Talent" Necklace, and Frog "Courage" Necklace. Each charm has a meaningful symbol, and the company ensures that they launch high-quality products made of A-grade gemstones and 18K Vermeil Gold.

Orovoy Announces Kickstarter Campaign Project in Mid-March



An Orovoy representative said, "We are proud to announce our first crowdfunding project on Kickstarter. This is our first project on Kickstarter in which you can participate by purchasing one of our necklaces through the Kickstarter page. Prior to the launching of the project, you can check and sign up yourself on our official website Orovoy.com to get our latest notifications regarding this project." The project will go live on Kickstarter in mid-March. Stay tuned with the latest update on the Orovoy website.

Their Kickstarter project is unique, in which a pledger/backer (a person participating in this project) will be sent a complimentary 8-question personal aspiration test for this Kickstarter project. "This 8-question personal aspiration test further connects you with your charms by asking a series of questions, seeking insight into what really matters to you and what you feel your purpose in life is. The questions are used to analyze your own personality traits, aspirations, and affirmations, to help you find direction in your life," said the Orovoy representative.

Orovoy launched three charms for their Kickstarter project: The first is an octopus charm with carnelian stone to represent creativity, the second is a bee charm with tiger's eye stone to symbolize skillfulness, and the last is a frog charm with Malachite stone to signify courage. An Orovoy representative added, "Charms that harness so much meaning and significance must be made to last. At Orovoy, we ensure our charms are made with high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship. Our charms are made from the highest-grade gemstone and feature an adjustable chain. Moreover, our charms are 18k gold vermeil, the coating is twenty times thicker and lasts ten times longer than ordinary gold-plated jewelry."

Prior to releasing this Kickstarter project, the Orovoy team had partnered with renowned counselors and astrologers to identify ten common aspirations that everyone has and explored with anthropologists to turn aspirations into nature-based symbols. With the help of jewelry designers, they transformed the symbols into beautiful charms. The Orovoy team has identified ten universal aspirations, ten charms that embody them, and a deep aspiration test to bring them all together.

About Orovoy

Orovoy is a handmade jewelry company. Their products are handmade necklaces with beautiful charms as a symbol of aspirations. Orovoy charms are handcrafted by master jewelers with over 30 years of experience and supervised by a Korean jewelry maestro. They are currently preparing to launch their first crowdfunding project on Kickstarter by launching charms design from aspirations. In addition to launching jewelry, they are also launching Ethereum-based NFTs that are hand-drawn by a professional artist to embody creativity, skill, and courage. For more information about Orovoy and their Kickstarter project, please visit https://orovoy.com/.

