Netcracker Technology announced today that T-Mobile Netherlands, the largest mobile operator in the Netherlands, will upgrade to Netcracker Cloud BSS to accelerate time to market, lower total cost of ownership and provide a differentiated customer experience.

Netcracker's cloud-native solution will be deployed in a fully Agile environment that supports public cloud options and leverages Netcracker's expertise to establish a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure in an ongoing transformation journey.

After several acquisitions over the years, including Tele2 Netherlands and Vodafone Thuis, T-Mobile Netherlands was faced with the challenge of integrating the companies and their customers. The operator needed to consolidate its IT operations, which included the introduction of Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) capabilities across all networks, to bring the best customer experience. T-Mobile Netherlands selected Netcracker DevOps Enablement to help reach these goals. Its full set of best practices, tools and processes will help the operator improve business agility, optimize efficiencies, enable continuous service delivery and achieve seamless operations.

"T-Mobile Netherlands has greatly benefited from the additional customers we gained through acquisitions over the years, but to provide the best possible experience for them while maintaining our technology edge, we decided to implement cloud-native BSS software, including CPQ and other critical functions that directly impact the customer," said Kim Larsen, CTIO at T-Mobile Netherlands. "Netcracker has been a key partner of ours, and we are excited to continue the relationship by moving crucial BSS functions to the public cloud with an Agile/DevOps methodology."

"We are thrilled to take this next step with T-Mobile Netherlands in their transformation journey," said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. "By supporting deployments in the public cloud, we will be able to deliver a number of operational and functional improvements and help T-Mobile Netherlands create new and interesting customer engagements while keeping costs in check and bringing new digital services to market quickly."

