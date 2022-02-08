Spain's National Confederation of Installers has released a technical paper about the advantages of coupling rooftop PV with heat pumps. It says that the payback time for a solar-powered heat pump can range between two and five years.From pv magazine Spain Spain's National Confederation of Installers (CNI) has published a technical paper about the potential of solar-powered heat pumps in the Spanish energy market. The document aims to offer technical assistance to all companies active in the segment in Spain, while providing specific guidelines for proper deployment. "Heat pumps are defined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...