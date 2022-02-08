Komprise Partners with Microsoft to Support Microsoft Azure File Data Migration Program

The Azure File Data Migration service brings Komprise Elastic Data Migration to Azure customers at no cost. Customers can now migrate file data to the right Azure tier for cost savings and to drive value from their data.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022, a leader in analytics-driven data management and mobility, announces that it has been selected for the Microsoft Azure File Migration Program launched today by Azure. The new program gives customers access to industry leading file-migration at no cost and complements the Azure Migrateportfolio which customers use to automate and orchestrate the migration of servers, desktops, databases and web applications to Azure. Komprise is one of a select few Microsoft ISVs chosen for this exclusive program.



Migrating on-premises applications such as file workloads, high-performance computing (HPC) and analytics requires identifying and migrating tens of terabytes to several petabytes of file data stored on NAS appliances and other on-premises storage to the right tier of Azure Files, Azure NetApp Files and Azure Blob Storage. Customers often guess at which data to migrate and to where and these migrations can be laborious, error-prone and slow when moving large data sets.

Komprise Elastic Data Migrationeliminates the cost and complexity of managing file data by providing analytics-driven data migration to Azure without creating any vendor lock-in:

Provides analytics across existing NAS (e.g. NetApp, Dell, Windows) to identify which data sets to migrate and to which tier of Azure

Komprise Elastic Data Migration scales elastically according to the distribution of your shares, directories and files Ensures full data integrity by migrating all file attributes and permissions with full MD5 checksums on every file



Customers will have the opportunity to upgrade to the full product, Komprise Intelligent Data Management, which means they can transparently tier across Azure Storage platforms, cutting 70% of cloud costs. Data is tiered natively, allowing users and applications nondisruptive access. Organizations can leverage the Komprise Global File Indexto query, tag and move the right data to the right place for AI, ML and data processing.

"By working closely with the Microsoft Azure Storage team, we can help enterprises accelerate their path to the cloud for file and object data and make their data available to cloud-based data lakes and AI services without locking their data to proprietary storage technology," says Krishna Subramanian, President and COO of Komprise.

"Moving data to Microsoft Azure Storage needs to be fast and easy for our customers," said Jurgen Willis, Vice President, Optimized Workloads and Storage, Azure. "We are excited to work with Komprise on delivering a valuable service so that our customers can more easily and reliably move file data from expensive on-premises NAS devices to the cloud native storage services on Azure."

The Azure File Migration Program offers free software licensing, an onboarding session, and limited access to support after selecting the Azure-sponsored offer from the Azure Marketplace. Learn more about the Komprise offering here.

To learn more about this program , visit the Azure Tech Community Blog (https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-storage-blog/migrate-the-critical-file-data-you-need-to-power-your/ba-p/3038751).

, visit the Azure Tech Community Blog (https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-storage-blog/migrate-the-critical-file-data-you-need-to-power-your/ba-p/3038751). Also, read the Komprise Data Migrations blog (https://www.komprise.com/blog/closer-look-komprise-data-migrations/) for best practices in using Komprise for moving on-premises file data to the cloud.

