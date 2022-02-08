Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Announces Lab Testing Partnership for Canada

Kai Care COVID-19 testing solution to relaunch in Canada supported by RapidScreen's 24-hour lab turnaround time

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce that Kai Care At Home COVID-19 collection kits will soon be available again in Canada with support from Ontario-based RapidScreen Services Inc. ("RapidScreen").

Empower's Kai Care At-Home Collection Kit uses a simple and easy saliva collection process to test for COVID-19, with reliable results delivered in 24-48 hours, utilizing the RapidScreen laboratory testing network and proctoring services.

"With this partnership we've delivered on one of our top priorities in 2022 to find a Canadian lab solution and offer reliable and accessible testing services and products to all Canadians." said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "Our agreement with RapidScreen provides access to reliable and convenient laboratory testing services. This is a must in order to re-open our Canadian economy, businesses and homes".

With the addition of the Canadian laboratory partner and with Kai Medical Laboratory in Dallas, Texas the company can now provide predictable testing solutions throughout North America.

Kai Care kits require only a saliva sample and are ideal as a COVID-19 testing method to meet certain travel requirements that need negative results in an extremely narrow timeframe under current requirements. Using Kai Care involves a simple five-step process: order your kit, activate your kit, complete your kit, return your kit, and receive results.

Based in Ontario, RapidScreen Services specializes in offering lab services to industries requiring on-time results for staff to allow uninterrupted work and operate on tight timelines. Through Empower's agreement with RapidScreen, this best-in-class turnaround time is being made available to all Canadians when testing services are required.

Under Empower's agreement with RapidScreen, RapidScreen will provide rt-PCR COVID 19 testing, sample collection virtual proctoring services, and reporting through RapidScreen's unique and seamless software.

Kai Care Collection Kit can be purchased in Canada online at www.kaitests.ca or through participating pharmacy partners. In the U.S. the Collection Kits can be purchased at www.kaitests.com.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

