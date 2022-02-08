DNA Payments, a leading independent vertically integrated payments provider, and Verifone, a global FinTech leader and payment solution provider to the world's best-known retail brands, are proud to announce an essential partnership championing innovation and reliability within the payments sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005706/en/

Image caption, from left to right: James Lotz, Managing Director of Verifone UK, Ireland, France, Benelux, Spain, and Italy; Arif Babayev, Co-Founder of DNA Payments; Bulent Ozayaz, President of Verifone EMEA; and Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founder of DNA Payments at DNA Payments' London Headquarters. (Photo: Business Wire)

DNA Payments has partnered with Verifone to take its Android Trinity range to market. With an outstanding track record in Android terminal software development, omnichannel payments innovation, and reliability, DNA Payments paves the way for commerce innovation in the UK with the new terminal launch.

The T650P, part of Verifone's Android Trinity series, is a modern, best-in-class, single-screen, portable commerce solution, which offers merchants the power to do more with increased security by design, portability, reliability, and flexibility. Companies working with DNA Payments can now capitalise on modern state-of-the-art terminals and leverage an entire host of features and solutions designed for revenue growth and enriched customer experiences and engagement.

The Verifone Trinity (T650P) portable Android-based POS terminal is a lightweight powerhouse that can easily accept payments anywhere and of any type, including mobile wallets and next generation payment methods. Its key features include:

Stunning 5.5" capacitive touchscreen

Full-motion video support with high-quality audio

5MP camera ideal for scanning and accepting advanced payment methods

Lightweight at only 363 grams

Slim ergonomic design

Proprietary solutions for the visually impaired

Arif Babayev, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, said: "We're delighted to have one of the most prominent global players in the payments space as a partner and to launch their flagship device in one of the most competitive and demanding markets. The new partnership is excellent news for both of our companies. It'll bring an opportunity to provide modern and innovative solutions to our merchants in the UK and other markets. As one of the largest independent Android terminal software developers in Europe, partnering with Verifone is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate and pioneer products together."

Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, added: "As DNA Payments Group grows, so does our drive to increase our technological offering to our merchant base, improving reliability and championing technological innovation. We're constantly adapting to the marketplace and its demands, where customers always seek best in class experiences and frictionless payments functionality. This new partnership will not only be beneficial to customers using the new terminals, offering them more features, functionality, and security, but it'll also assist our merchants in increasing their profits and omnichannel payments offering."

"Verifone revolutionizes selling for merchants worldwide, and partnering with leading-edge payments players like DNA Payments makes this possible. The partnership with DNA shares our vision for streamlined commerce, our commitment to excellence, and our tireless pursuit of innovation. With the new Android Trinity series launch, we look forward to further simplifying merchants' operations and supporting them in building seamless shopper experiences with state-of-the-art payments technology," said Bulent Ozayaz, President of Verifone EMEA.

"With DNA's impressive track record, its resources, and expertise within the payments sector, they're an obvious choice for Verifone to promote innovation, reliability, increased security by design, portability, and the flexibility of our latest terminal technology," added James Lotz, Managing Director of Verifone UK, Ireland, France, Benelux, Spain, and Italy.

In 2022, DNA Payments will continue to strive on bringing new, innovative products and technology to its ever-increasing customer base, cementing itself as a market-leading provider within the payments sector during this period of growth.

About Verifone

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world's best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants alike. The company's global services platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security and handles 10.4B+ online and in-store transactions annually, totalling more than $440B. Trusted and recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, businesses choose Verifone for its global scale, local capabilities, omnichannel prowess and solution flexibility. Learn more at www.verifone.com.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. Among other companies, it includes an in-house Gateway, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses and a number of ISOs, providing services to SME customers. It's also one of the largest PaaS and SaaS services providers to multinational Acquirers and Banks. DNA Payments currently processes over £900m a month and has over 90k terminals servicing over 60k customers across UK and EU.

With headquarters in London and an operations hub in Kent, DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005706/en/

Contacts:

If you'd like to receive more information about us and our services, please get in touch with us at:

John Morrison

john.morrison@dnapayments.com