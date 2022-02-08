Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Appoints Paul Moffat as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company") a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Moffat as Chief Operating Officer effective February 14, 2022.

Mr. Moffat is a seasoned executive with a strong background in customer relations, manufacturing, operations, supply chain, finance, procurement and engineering supported by over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing, telecommunications, telematics, semiconductor and banking industries. Mr. Moffat has previously held senior management roles with Cadex Electronics, Celestica, Shaw Communications, and Blackberry. Mr. Moffat holds a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Management Sciences from the University of Waterloo.

Randy Buchamer, CEO and President said, "after a thorough search process, I am very pleased to welcome Paul to the Company. His success in leading teams in the achievement of results focused in business profitability provides a key element for Legend Power to achieve its growth objectives. I have no doubt, Paul's innovative, energetic and proven ability to develop, implement and grow young organizations will positively impact all areas of the Company and members of our team."

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

