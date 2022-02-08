Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's Installer Cites Market Growth for Flex-Pave Delivering Almost 40% Growth Annually

Atlantic's KB Industries Certified Installer continues to see their market expanding, as more and more of their prospects acknowledge the multiple benefits of KB Industries Flexi®-Pave

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK: AWSL) is pleased to announce its certified installer, LAUB's Landscape, Drainage and Flexi®-Pave based in Tarpons Springs, Florida is welcoming the increased demand for Flexi®-Pave with orders from as far afield as Louisville, KY.

LAUB'S founder Dave Laub proudly stated that their client, Bosse Construction, has awarded the contract to LAUB'S to install Flexi®-Pave at a HUD Communities apartment complex In Louisville, KY. Bosse Construction's decision to use Flexi®-Pave resulted from their extensive research that proved Flexi®-Pave be selected due to it's ability to handle large amounts of pedestrian usage and the environmental benefits to the sensitive root areas around trees.

The increased demand for Flexi®-Pave.

Commenting on the news, David Laub stated; "We have been able to increase our revenue by 35%-40% consistently each year. This we are proud to say is due to our quality of performance for our clients and the benefits of representing Flexi®-Pave as well as the continued support provided by Flexi®-Pave's manufacturer KB Industries, Inc. We are witnessing our clients welcome the many advantages of Flexi®-Pave over other non-porous surfaces. Our expanding client list have researched and confirmed the superiority of Flexi®-Pave over many other products that have tried to copy Flexi®-Pave."

LAUB'S Landscape, Drainage and Flexi®-Pave has been a certified Flexi®-Pave installer since 2015,

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

