Spot Social Fitness, Inc: Spot Fitness Closes Angel Round in Anticipation of App Launch

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Spot Fitness, maker of the Spot Fitness app , has announced the completion of an angel round of fundraising. The announcement comes in timely fashion, with the Spot Fitness app set to launch this summer. The location-based app makes it simple to discover the best "spots" to be active, to find events and activities to join, and to connect with a fun and engaging community.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Spot Fitness team in enabling users to locate active spots in many wonderful locations," said Vijaisenthil Padmanabhan, co-owner of DARTexon and SEED IncubIT. DARTexon is an engineering firm working on the startup, while SEED IncubIT is a local incubator investing in Spot.

To date, Spot Fitness has raised $155,000 from four Orlando-based accredited investors.

This comes on the heels of Spot being accepted into Newchip, the number #1 online accelerator program with a global reach. Newchip specializes in helping startups scale and build traction. In addition, Newchip provides access to thousands of investors and funds within their network.

"We're excited to team up with Newchip as part of our growth roadmap. This move will further accelerate our upward trajectory and it paces perfectly with our product timeline," explained Adam Ben-Evi, VP of Business Development for Spot.

The Spot team will also be participating in Synapse Summit 2022, being held on February 17th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

"Synapse Summit is the place to celebrate, discover and engage with Florida's innovation talent. We're thrilled to host more than 300 exhibitors, many of whom will be showcasing for the very first time, to meet investors, talent and connections in the community, like Spot Fitness," said Lauren Prager, Synapse Chief Strategy Officer.

Members of the Florida innovation community will be invited to hear more about Spot and have the opportunity to become Early Adopters. The Early Adopter program is currently open to all with signup available here , although space is limited.

For more information about Spot Fitness, including regarding current investment opportunities, please contact Adam Ben-Evi, VP of Business Development: adam@spotfitness.app

About Spot Fitness

Spot Fitness is the maker of the Spot social fitness app, designed to help people build a social support network that strengthens their active lifestyle goals. With Spot, you can find places to go, things to do, and people to meet - all in your area and based on your interests. Easily find an open basketball game to join, a kayaking partner, or even start a weekly running group. Remember - fitness success is about social support!

