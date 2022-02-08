Leading digital asset infrastructure provider Copper.co announces secure custody support for Concordium's CCD cryptocurrency

LONDON and ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper.co, multi-award-winning provider of digital asset custody and trading solutions, announced it will be the first institutional custodian for CCD, Concordium blockchain's native cryptocurrency. Copper will support staking solutions for CCD and provide sophisticated and secure cross-exchange trading infrastructure for effective and fast management of crypto assets.

Concordium, based in Switzerland, is defining a new category of compliance facilitating blockchains. Concordium is a Web 3.0 based, sustainable and science-proven blockchain. It is the first decentralized blockchain with identification at the protocol level which helps facilitate greater regulatory compliance. This identity layer offers transactional privacy while supporting regulatory accountability, and, as such is a natural partner to Copper's secure digital asset custody offering. Transactions at Concordium have instant finalization and high throughput in terms of trades processed per second.

Copper's infrastructure is underpinned by multi-award-winning custody and an Aon brokered crime insurance policy. Copper's secure digital asset custody solution uses Multi-Party Computation technology whereby the private key is split, largely eliminating the risk of key exposure in online transactions. Over 400 institutions already trust Copper as a custodian for their crypto assets both for the paramount security provided by Copper and for the wide range of supported tokens, which currently stands at over 450.

Lone Fønss Schrøder, CEO, Concordium, commented: "Copper provides the gold standard in institutional crypto asset management. They are leading the way in secure custody and trading in the same way that we are pioneering accountable and responsible blockchain technology. We are pleased that Concordium's token holders can now benefit from Copper's service and we look forward to continued cooperation as we grow."

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO, Copper, added: "We're delighted to announce our support for Concordium as their first institutional custodian. Their commitment to transparency and accountability echoes our own commitments to security in crypto asset engagement."

Transaction fees on Concordium are low and stable in FIAT terms. Low fees and predictability are essential for the use cases and will support growth. Concordium's native cryptocurrency , the CCD, is key to interacting with the Concordium blockchain and users will pay transaction fees with the CCD. The CCD cryptocurrency also powers the vibrant ecosystems built on the Concordium platform, which supports a wide range of applications such as tokenization, Regulated DeFi and decentralized platforms as well as secure sharing of data, NFT marketplaces, royalties tracking, payments and real-time IoT operating systems. The CCD will also be used for paying the baker rewards and finalization rewards to Bakers and Finalizers.

