The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Showcase Both RightRice and Mozaics Product Lines in QVC's Gourmet Holiday Show

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, has been invited to feature both Mozaics Real Veggie Chips and RightRice® Veggie Rice live on QVC®'s Gourmet Holiday Show (QVC 1) on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, between 3:00 and 6:00 PM EST.

"We are delighted to have both RightRice® and Mozaics invited back to QVC, a great supporter of innovative, better-for-you, better-for-the-planet brands," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "QVC customers are uniquely invested in the brands they encounter through QVC's hosts, who showcase the delicious taste and ease of preparation of better-for-you brands and educate their loyal customers on appealing options that are easy to adopt in a healthy lifestyle. These customers are actively seeking options that deliver on both nutrition and deliciousness, like our real veggie chips and veggie rice."

QVC is a world leader in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. In the United States, QVC 1 reaches 94 million households (1) and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages.

A QVC-exclusive, the 10-flavor variety pack of RightRice® featured in today's segment includes:

2 bags Original

2 bags Spanish

2 bags Garlic Herb

2 bags Cilantro Lime

2 bags Lemon Pepper

After airing, this RightRice® variety pack will be available to customers on QVC.com, where customers can also purchase single flavor multi-packs of their favorite RightRice® flavors.

RightRice® redefines a household staple with a delicious vegetable-based rice grain that is packed with the power of vegetables and complete plant-based protein.

Today's show features two variety packs of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, each containing 16 snack-sized bags:

BBQ Set: 10 bags Sea Salt + 6 bags BBQ

Salsa Set: 10 bags Sea Salt + 6 bags Salsa

After airing, this Mozaics variety pack will be available to customers on QVC.com, where customers can also purchase single flavor multi-packs of their favorite Mozaics flavors.

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips feature real veggies as the number one ingredient, including green peas, yellow peas, and black beans, delivering plant protein and dietary fiber in every snackable serving. Our customers call Mozaics their 'guilt-free' snack indulgence - popped like popcorn (not fried like potato chips!), then seasoned, with a light spray of extra virgin olive oil.

About RightRice®

RightRice® redefines a household staple with a delicious vegetable-based rice grain that's packed with the power of vegetables and complete plant-based protein. RightRice® is the first-of-its-kind: a shelf-stable vegetable grain that's a blend of over 90 percent vegetables, including lentils, chickpeas, green peas, and rice, and delivers on both taste and nutrition. With 10g of complete protein and 5g fiber per serving, RightRice® delivers more than double the protein, five times the fiber, and around 40 percent fewer net carbohydrates than traditional white rice, plus it can be prepared in about 10 minutes. RightRice® is now available in a range of pre-seasoned flavors, plus multiple flavors of RightRice® Medley and RightRice® Risotto. RightRice® products are currently sold in more than 7,000 doors in leading retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Kroger, Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, HEB, Ahold, Meijer, as well as online through Amazon, Thrive Market, Hive, and RightRice.com. All RightRice® products are made using real herbs and spices, and are plant-based, Non-GMO Project verified, certified gluten-free, and certified kosher. RightRice® continues to receive awards and acclaim since its launch in 2019, including People Magazine's Best Plant-Based Food Award, NOSH's Best New Product, and Sunset Magazine's 2021 Pantry Award, in addition to being highlighted as the Best Alt Grain Grocery Store Swap by goop. RightRice® Risotto was awarded Best Sauce/Store Cupboard Product in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Taste Awards and received the 2021 Eco Excellence Award for Best Gluten Free Product, in addition to being chosen as a 2021 Editors' Pick for Best New Product by Progressive Grocer. For more information visit: www.rightrice.com.

About Mozaics

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips deliver a tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g to 4g of plant protein per serving and 2-3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip. Mozaics comes in 0.75oz. and 3.5oz. sizes and can be purchased individually at www.mozaicschips.com and Amazon. Subscription options also available. Mozaics has been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

