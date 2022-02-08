HDI Seguros and Akur8 announced a collaboration to enhance HDI's pricing process in Chile. This deal reinforces the presence of Akur8 in Latin America and marks its entry into the Chilean insurance market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005001/en/

Through Transparent Artificial Intelligence Technology, Akur8's cloud-based solution boosts insurance companies' pricing capabilities by automating risk modelling. This way, insurers obtain major benefits including improved predictive performance, and speed-to-accuracy for greater market responsiveness and immediate business impact, while maintaining full transparency and control over the models created.

"This alliance with Akur8 is another proof point of our tech and digital DNA. Embracing best-in-class technology to ensure faster, more accurate and fully transparent rate making is a key differentiator and HDI Seguros is excited to lead the way", commented Felipe Feres, General Manager at HDI Seguros in Chile.

Part of the global multi-brand Talanx Group, active in financial and insurance services in more than 150 countries, HDI Seguros is a pioneer company in the insurance business in Chile, known and recognized for their quality of service and innovative products leveraging new technologies. HDI Seguros will leverage Akur8's Risk and Demand modules for its P&C personal and commercial lines. With Akur8, HDI Seguros will enhance its modelling accuracy and further accelerate its market responsiveness, leading the way in terms of best-in-class pricing in the insurance space.

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with HDI Seguros in Chile, pioneer in the Insurance business pricing digitalization and sophistication. Akur8 is proud to be the pricing platform chosen by HDI Seguros and to bring revolutionary speed and performance to their pricing teams, as well as keeping the complete auditability of the process, stated Samuel Falmagne, CEO at Akur8.

"Entering the Chilean market is wonderful news. We have a strong Spanish-speaking team addressing the Latin American market and we are delighted to strengthen our presence there. Building this new collaboration with HDI Seguros is a tremendous step forward, it demonstrates once more the attractiveness of Akur8's solution across the globe", stated Brune de Linares, Chief of Sales at Akur8.

"Our pricing teams are looking forward to leveraging Akur8 every day after the results of the pilot project which allowed them to fully measure the power of the Akur8 platform. Akur8 will empower them in their efforts to improve our rate making process, build new capabilities and deliver increased business value for HDI Seguros", added Camilo Torres Valenzuela, Pricing Ass. Manager at HDI Seguros in Chile.

About Akur8

Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with transparent AI. Akur8 developed a unique AI-based insurance pricing solution that automates modelling for insurance companies while keeping full transparency and control on the models created, as required by regulators worldwide. Akur8 is the only solution on the market reconciling Machine Learning and Actuarial worlds.

About HDI Seguros Chile

HDI Seguros is one of the most important insurance companies of Chile, known for providing excellence in customer service, keeping an innovative offer of products and services and a proposal of value which integrates the digitalization of products and processes, the interchange of best practices and development of new technologies. It is part of the Talanx Group, the third major insurance holdings in Germany, seventh in Europe and also controller of Hannover RE, one of the leading reinsurance companies worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005001/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

For Akur8

Anne-Laure Klein

+33 (0)6 63 79 44 74

anne-laure.klein@akur8.com